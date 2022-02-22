Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

OEC stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 279,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

