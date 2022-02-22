Intuit (INTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INTU opened at $481.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $572.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.14.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.