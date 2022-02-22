Intuit (INTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
INTU opened at $481.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $572.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.67.
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.14.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.