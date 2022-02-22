Methanex (TSE:MX) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$21.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.14.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$61.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

