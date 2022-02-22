Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and traded as low as $10.91. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

