$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce sales of $12.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.12 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.48 million to $58.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALBO opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $625.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.97. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

