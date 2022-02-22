Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Roblox Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roblox in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%.
Roblox stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. Roblox has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $141.60.
In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,887 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,637 in the last 90 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
