Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.04), with a volume of 149,408 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.94. The stock has a market cap of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.
About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)
