Lilium (LILM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LILM opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05.

Get Lilium alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lilium by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LILM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.