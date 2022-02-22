Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.16 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.83.

Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

