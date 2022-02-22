Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.22.

NTR opened at C$96.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$66.05 and a 12-month high of C$99.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

