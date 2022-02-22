Brokerages Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $32.70 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

BSRR opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $411.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $29.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

