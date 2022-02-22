KeyCorp Comments on La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LZB. StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:LZB opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock worth $2,532,602 in the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

