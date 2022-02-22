Raymond James Boosts Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $43.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 564.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

