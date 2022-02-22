Labor Smart (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Labor Smart shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,298,800 shares trading hands.

About Labor Smart (OTCMKTS:LTNC)

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

See Also

