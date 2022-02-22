Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mechanical Technology by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mechanical Technology by 2,933.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mechanical Technology during the second quarter worth $105,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mechanical Technology during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

