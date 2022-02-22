ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €17.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.04 ($17.09).

ETR ENI opened at €13.31 ($15.12) on Friday. ENI has a one year low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a one year high of €13.83 ($15.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

