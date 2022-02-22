Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

