Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLZE. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Backblaze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 24.00.

Get Backblaze alerts:

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 14.99. Backblaze has a 52-week low of 8.75 and a 52-week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.12. Research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.