Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astec recently announced preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 which increased year on year, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The compamy witnessed strong demand in the quarter and achieved record backlog and higher revenues. However it had to incur higher expenses to meet this demand. Astec has been facing tightness in labor availability for some positions and thus labor costs have escalated in an effort to attract staff in its manufacturing operations. Pandemic related labor absenteeism also remains a challenge. This has resulted in a variety of challenges in running its operations efficiently and maintaining output levels. Also, higher input and transportation costs as well as the ongoing supply chain related issues impacted the company's margin in the quarter. These challenges are expected to persist this year as well.”

Separately, Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of ASTE opened at $51.60 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,553,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Astec Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 164,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

