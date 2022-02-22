Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMLS opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.