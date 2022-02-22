Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.51

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.51 and traded as high as C$39.33. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$39.03, with a volume of 1,218,533 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83. Also, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,000.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

