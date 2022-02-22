Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $216.19 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

