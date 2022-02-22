Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE LXP opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.