Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

