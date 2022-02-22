Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.52.

NYSE WMT opened at $137.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.36. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

