R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the healthcare provider will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

RCM opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.