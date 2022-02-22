Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

MWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

