Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

MWA opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

