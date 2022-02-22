Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.34.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.