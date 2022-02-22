Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,435 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1,273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 420,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 352,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

