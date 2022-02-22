PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

PFLT stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $513.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

