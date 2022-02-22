Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.10.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 561.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Magnite has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

