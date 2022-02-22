Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.28 and a beta of 2.28. Magnite has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnite by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

