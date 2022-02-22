Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farmland Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of FPI opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

