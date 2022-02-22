Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Shares of FPI opened at $11.46 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.