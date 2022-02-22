SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.63.

SITE stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $192,495,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $71,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

