Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $43.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price decreased by Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.56 on Friday. Sunrun has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $72.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

