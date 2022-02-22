StockNews.com Upgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $11.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 456,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 295,392 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.