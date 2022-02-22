StockNews.com Upgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
SYRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Shares of SYRS stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $11.61.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
