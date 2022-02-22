SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SMBK opened at $26.19 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $440.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

