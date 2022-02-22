OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as low as C$2.15. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 1,393,111 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

