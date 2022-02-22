Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 124.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

