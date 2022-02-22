Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Option Care Health to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 73.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 149,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Option Care Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

