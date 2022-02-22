Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $8.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

ADI stock opened at $160.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average is $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

