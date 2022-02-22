Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.00

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.00 and traded as low as C$39.39. Capital Power shares last traded at C$39.47, with a volume of 264,338 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPX shares. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 39.16.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

