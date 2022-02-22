H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.83

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $3.63. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 31,800 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HNNMY. UBS Group cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

