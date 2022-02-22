Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 577,145 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.38.
Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)
