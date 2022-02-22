Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.27

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $10.20. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 42,092 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27.
Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
