Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.27

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $10.20. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 42,092 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 201,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Security National Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,284 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in Security National Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

