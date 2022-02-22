Carrefour SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrefour in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.
