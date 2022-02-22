GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,710 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.26) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.78) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.43) to GBX 1,910 ($25.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.18) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.54).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,561.40 ($21.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,621.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,527.78. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62). The firm has a market cap of £78.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.90), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($745,136.81).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.