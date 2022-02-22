Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of UPWK opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Upwork has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Upwork by 18.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Upwork by 73.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

