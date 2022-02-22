Barclays Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 8,800

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 9,400 ($127.84) to GBX 8,800 ($119.68) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,525 ($102.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($84.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,578.13 ($103.06).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,340 ($86.22) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,181.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,957.84. The company has a market cap of £45.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($92.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

