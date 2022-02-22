Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 540 ($7.34) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.38) to GBX 468 ($6.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.94) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 490.50 ($6.67).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 426.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 360.48 ($4.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.80 ($6.10). The company has a market capitalization of £16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,206.00). Also, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($214,334.29).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

