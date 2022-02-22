Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 540 ($7.34) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.38) to GBX 468 ($6.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.94) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 490.50 ($6.67).
Aviva stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 426.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 360.48 ($4.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.80 ($6.10). The company has a market capitalization of £16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Recommended Stories
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.